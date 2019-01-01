Temwa Chawinga outshines Sherifatu Sumaila as Kvarnsvedens thrash Mallbackens

The Malawian striker netted thrice in her side's win to overshadow the Ghanaian's effort in Borlänge on Saturday.

Temwa Chawinga outshined Sherifatu Sumaila by scoring a hat-trick in Kvarnsvedens' 4-2 victory over Mallbackens in Saturday's Elitettan game.

Chawinga gave Fredrik Bengtsson's side an early lead at the Ljungbergs Planen in the 21st minute.

However, striker Sumaila scored to level matters for Flip Rinstad's ladies seconds before the half-time break.



In the second half, the Malawi youngster recovered the hosts' lead just a minute after the restart of the game.

Again, the visitors bounced back into the contest when Linnea Berger struck four minutes later to cancel out Chawinga's effort.

In the 68th minute, the 19-year-old rose to the occasion to net her treble before Moa Magnusson's 81st-minute strike wrapped up the hosts' victory.



The Malawian has now scored 17 goals in 15 appearances in Swedish second division this term, while Sumaila's goal was her sixth in 11 games for Mallbackens this season.

The result moves Kvarnsvedens to seventh with 20 points from 15 games and will take on Lidköping on August 3.

While Malbackens are now 10th with 14 points and will battle Hertzöga in the Swedish Women's Cup on July 30.