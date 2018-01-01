Tekpetey draws praise from Paderborn coach Krosche

The youngster's performance before the Christmas break has drawn praise from his coach

Paderborn 07 coach Markus Krosche has lauded Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey following his performance in the 6-2 crushing of Darmstadt in the German Bundesliga 2 last weekend.

The 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Schalke, scored a hat-trick to take his tally to seven goals in 17 games after the first round of the season.

"Bernard and Sven have shown their qualities," Krosche said.

"He made a great play after getting himself into conversations with referees and opponents. I told him to play football and he did and scored goals. He is such a great asset," he added.

Paderborn sit seventh on the log with 28 points, six points below the Promotion Play-off spot.

Goal understands that Paderborn are hoping to make Tekpetey's deal permanent after the season.