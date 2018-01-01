Tekpetey draws praise from Paderborn coach Krosche
Paderborn 07 coach Markus Krosche has lauded Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey following his performance in the 6-2 crushing of Darmstadt in the German Bundesliga 2 last weekend.
The 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Schalke, scored a hat-trick to take his tally to seven goals in 17 games after the first round of the season.
"Bernard and Sven have shown their qualities," Krosche said.
"He made a great play after getting himself into conversations with referees and opponents. I told him to play football and he did and scored goals. He is such a great asset," he added.
Paderborn sit seventh on the log with 28 points, six points below the Promotion Play-off spot.
Goal understands that Paderborn are hoping to make Tekpetey's deal permanent after the season.