Teenager, 14, arrested after allegedly mocking late Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery during Coventry clash

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West Midlands Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed following an investigation into a public order offence during Saturday's Premier League fixture between Coventry City and Sunderland. The incident involved the alleged mocking of Bradley Lowery, the young Black Cats supporter who tragically passed away in 2017.

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Teenager bailed following offensive video

Footage circulated online over the weekend showing a supporter in the home end of the Coventry Building Society Arena holding up a smartphone image of Bradley Lowery. The individual was seen pointing at the screen and smirking towards the travelling Sunderland supporters during Saturday's 3-1 fixture. Lowery, who battled a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma, died in 2017 aged six.

Following the match, a 14-year-old boy handed himself in to authorities on Sunday. West Midlands Police later confirmed the subsequent legal action on Tuesday, stating: "A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of a public order offence in Coventry has been bailed with conditions."

'My heart hurts' - Gemma Lowery speaks out

Bradley's mother, Gemma, released a poignant message through the Bradley Lowery Foundation, insisting her "beautiful boy" simply "deserves to be remembered with love, not hate".

"To see such a beautiful memory used in such a cruel way really does make my heart hurt," she said. "We are a football-loving family who follow Sunderland home and away. I’m all for football banter, but surely mocking a child who died from cancer is not banter?

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"I hope the club takes appropriate action and the young lad’s family help him understand how hurtful his actions were. I don’t want hatred directed towards him, so please please don’t, just for him to learn from this."

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Clubs and police address community outrage

The incident sparked immediate backlash across the football community. Law enforcement moved quickly to reassure the public that the matter was being taken seriously.

In an update issued on Sunday, West Midlands Police said: "We understand the upset and outrage this video has caused in the community and to the victim’s family and our officers are keeping them up to date with the progress of our investigation and working closely alongside both football clubs."

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Coventry City also addressed the viral social media footage, making their stance clear. The club stated: "The club does not tolerate offensive behaviour and will liaise with the relevant authorities to determine the appropriate course of action."

Investigation continues alongside club sanctions

The teenager remains on bail with undisclosed conditions as West Midlands Police conclude their enquiries. Coventry City will await the findings of the police investigation before determining any stadium bans or internal disciplinary measures. The swift response from both the authorities and the clubs highlights a continued zero-tolerance approach toward tragedy chanting and offensive behaviour within English football grounds.