Tecatito Corona, Chicharito, Lozano return to Mexico squad to face United States, Argentina

The Porto player is set for his first minutes under Tata Martino while the star attackers return after missing the Gold Cup

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona will compete for his first cap under manager Tata Martino, and a number of 2018 World Cup veterans return to the team after missing the Gold Cup in El Tri's squad to face the United States and in September friendly matches.

Corona was called into Martino's first squad but later pulled out of the March friendly matches, setting off a spat in which the manager said he hadn't heard from the player and implied he wouldn't call him in again. That appears to be water under the bridge with the player, who came up as a winger but recently has seen time at right back, included in the squad once again.

Hirving Lozano missed the Gold Cup with an injury after being left off the initial squad. The newly signed winger is included in the 31-man group. So too is Mexico's all-time leading scorer, forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who missed the Gold Cup as he enjoyed the birth of his first child. midfielder Hector Herrera, who requested the summer off to rest up after his club season and complete his summer move to , also returns.

So too will Miguel Layun, who like Lozano was on the initial call-up for the Gold Cup roster. Layun had to pull out when it was discovered that he had a cancerous tumor that needed to be removed but is back on the field with Monterrey and now will hope to resume his Mexico career.

A number of players who helped Mexico win the Gold Cup are on the roster as well, including forward Raul Jimenez, midfielder Edson Alvarez and America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The Sept. 6 friendly against the Americans at MetLife Stadium outside New York will be the first match El Tri has played since Jonathan dos Santos' goal gave them a 1-0 win over the U.S. in the Gold Cup final. Mexico's players based abroad will meet the team in New Jersey with the domestic-based players flying out of Mexico City on Sept. 1. They will stay in the region after the friendly match and then fly to San Antonio on Sept. 8 for a game against Argentina at the Alamodome two days later.

It will be the first time since Martino coached Argentina that he faces the national team of his native country, with La Albiceleste bringing a roster that includes Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez but not Lionel Messi. The star is suspended for his comments about CONMEBOL's 'corruption' after the team's defeat to in the Copa America semifinal.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

Article continues below

Defenders: Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Fernando Navarro (Leon), Jorge Sanchez (America), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Diego Reyes (Tigres), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Al-Gharafa), Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Monterrey), Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Jonathan dos Santos ( ), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Andres Guardado ( ), Erick Gutierrez ( ), Luis Montes (Leon), Jesus Corona (Porto), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Marco Fabian ( )

Forwards: Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Javier Hernandez ( ), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Hirving Lozano (Napoli)