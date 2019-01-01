'Tottenham were clever' - Coady vents frustration with teams 'ganging up' on Traore

The defender believes teams are plotting tactics to try and stop the lightening-quick attacker

captain Conor Coady has shown his frustration towards the treatment of influential team-mate Adama Traore.

The 26-year-old shared his opinion on how the winger is being targeted specifically by other teams.

ran out 2-1 winners at Molineux on Sunday afternoon as Traore scored his third goal of the season.

Lightening-quick Traore has been on the end of the most fouls in the Premier League this season and Coady believes this is no coincidence.

“Teams are ganging up on him – it's one player, then another player," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Tottenham were clever in terms of how different players were fouling him but it's hard from our point of view to keep seeing that happen.

“They (Tottenham) were spreading things out. That's what's disappointing from our point of view. It was obviously something they've said and then carried out. It's hard to take because he beats his man every time.

“We speak to referees every game. They say they can't do much about it because they are booking them but they're not red cards. I can see where they are coming from where it's not a red card.”

Wolves were paired against of in today's draw which will add to their already busy schedule of fixtures.

And Coady believes players like Traore are essential when it comes to playing in the bigger games.

“He's such a handful. So powerful and quick. He's been absolutely phenomenal so far this season,” he explained.

“He's unstoppable at times. Teams can't stop him. You saw him out there against world-class players.

“But at the same time, it's so frustrating for us because he's creating so much and when he gets past players to get brought down like that it's disappointing.

“He's a fantastic footballer, he really is. He's a phenomenal player. He works so hard in training. You can see him listening to the manager every single day. You can see he's improving every day as well.”

Next up for Wolves is a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich on Saturday.