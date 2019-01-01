Tau makes injury return as Club Brugge extend unbeaten run to 10 games

After sitting out of Bafana Bafana's emphatic win over Mali last Sunday, the 25-year-old returned to action for the Blue-Black on Friday

international Percy Tau came on as a second-half substitute as edged Royal Mouscron to a 1-0 win in Friday's Belgian First Division A match.

Prior to the international break, Tau picked up a knock in his club's 4-0 win over Gent a fortnight ago and was forced to watch South Africa's 2-1 win over Mali at the Nelson Mandela Stadium last Sunday on the bench.

The pacy forward came on as a substitute for Siebe Schrijvers, two minutes after the hour-mark to help Club Brugge maintain their perfect start to the 2019-20 league campaign.

Hans Vanaken's 40th-minute effort, thanks to an assist from 's Krepin Diatta, separated the teams in Mouscron as the Blue-Black stretched their unbeaten streak to 10 games in the Belgian top-flight.

Friday's outing was Tau's eighth appearance in the Belgian top-flight this season and he has two goals already to his name.

's Dennis Emmanuel was also in action for 77 minutes of the encounter while his compatriot David Okereke and Senegal's Mbaye Diagne watched on as unused substitutes.

Next up for Club Brugge is a Uefa clash against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday before hosting Standard Liege for their next league fixture on October 27.