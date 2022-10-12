Tau is not injury prone, he is getting older - Fitness guru Rangoaga to Al Ahly critics

Former Al Ahly fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga says a change in training methods by the Cairo giants could be behind Percy Tau’s injury struggles.

The Bafana attacker recently returned to training after two months out

Has endured two injury spells since Rangoaga left Al Ahly

Now hoping to stay fit and having an undisrupted season

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau returned to training on Monday after spending two months nursing a quadriceps injury. While the 28-year-old's injury record has even worried Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in the past, Rangoaga has defended the forward. The fitness guru who has worked with Tau at Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana and Al Ahly says the notion that the attacker is injury-prone is not true. After Pitso Mosimane left Al Ahly together with Rangoaga in June, Tau has endured two injury spells.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When Percy was with us at Al Ahly he only got injured once,” Rangoaga told Sowetan Live. “I just disagree with what people are saying that he's injury prone. I think in recent cases, it's been muscle strains, so you can't say he's injury prone because those are not serious injuries.

“It could be a lot of things like changing training methods...could be the fact that he's getting older. Sometimes it's a matter of reducing intensity and training loads.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The best of Tau has not been seen since the early stages of last season’s Egyptian Premier League campaign. Now, a fit-again Tau would want to return to his best and hope injuries will not strike again to disrupt his season. A rich vein of form for the attacker would also be good news for Bafana Bafana.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? The Egyptian Premier League will start soon and Tau will be targeting to get back to full fitness and return to competitive action. Al Ahly have a Caf Champions League match this weekend as well as the Egyptian Super Cup later on in October but it is unlikely that the player will take part in those.