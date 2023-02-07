Tau's chance to shine for Al Ahly? Real Madrid without Benzema, Hazard, Courtois in Fifa Club World Cup semi-final

Percy Tau's Al Ahly will play Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-finals, who are without injured Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid to play Tau's Al Ahly in last four

Tau has featured in previous two matches

European champions without Benzema, Hazard & others

WHAT HAPPENED: Tau has played a crucial role in helping Al Ahly reach the semi-finals of the global competition, and might feature against La Liga defending champions.

The Bafana star has been struggling for consistency owing to injuries but is still a valuable member of the Egyptian giants' squad.

Meanwhile, having won the Uefa Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti's team will be keen to win the world title but will have to do without several top players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez, and Ferland Mendy have been out for quite some time owing to injuries.

They have been joined by Ballon d'Or winner Benzema who picked a knock recently alongside goalkeeper Courtois and Eder Militao.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Tau has been involved in Al Ahly's road to the final. He was on the score sheet in the 3-0 win over Auckland after coming on as a substitute.

In the match against Seattle Sounders - which the African side won 1-0, the experienced attacker played the entire game.

WHAT NEXT: Tau is expected to start against Real Madrid when the game kicks off at 21:00.