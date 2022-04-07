Tau: Al Ahly coach Mosimane defends misfiring Bafana Bafana star after Al Ittihad clash

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has defended one of his star attackers Percy Tau following the team's clash with Al Ittihad on Wednesday night.



The Bafana Bafana international extended his goal drought to four matches in the Egyptian Premier League as the Red Eagles claimed a 1-0 win over Al Ittihad.



Tau had two great opportunities to score, but he failed to find the back of the net including a missed penalty as he hit the woodwork from the spot-kick.



Mosimane explained why the man affectionately known as Lion of Judah played the entire game and backed him to score in their next game which is against Al Masry in a league clash on Saturday.



"We decided to keep Percy Tau because he looked like he can score," Mosimane said in the post-match conference according to the club's official website.



"Today he went in a one-on-one situation but the keeper blocked it. I think maybe he will score next time."



The win over Al Ittihad saw Al Ahly restore their two-point lead at the top of the league standings and Mosimane felt that it was a difficult match for his side.



"It was a difficult game. We played good in the first half but we struggled in the second. However, we won 1-0 and collected the three points," the accomplished South African tactician continued.



"When the game does not go well for you, you must respond to what you see. It was a difficult situation, but we won.



"We took Luis Miquissone out to freshen up the team. We will be playing three games in seven days so we have to rest some players."



Tau has scored six goals from 15 matches in the Egyptian top-flight and Caf Champions League for Al Ahly.

Percy Tau had a great chance to score his seventh goal for @AlAhly in the current term, but the @BafanaBafana star hit the post from the penalty spot on Wednesday night.



However, Al Ahly beat Al Ittihad 1-0 to maintain their lead at the top of Egyptian Premier League standings pic.twitter.com/wCYhVfaMgn — Austin Ditlhobolo (@A_B_Ditlhobolo) April 6, 2022