Tariq Lamptey: Hammond explains Brighton difficulty in stopping big money move for Ghana prospect

The former Seagull shares his thoughts on the club's bid to keep their top talent amid big interest

Former Brighton and Hove Albion star Dean Hammond believes the club face difficulty keeping Ghana target Tariq Lamptey at Falmer Stadium amid reported interest from some big European suitors.

The 20-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Everton following a run of fine performances in the Premier League.

Brighton, who are currently in a relegation battle, equally face a challenge holding on to Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma and defender Ben White, who have also been linked to the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

"I think that [attraction of Brighton players] comes down to the job that the manager has done. These players wouldn't be having the recognition or have been able to show their talent if the manager had not given them the opportunity in the first-team," he told Sussex Live.

"They are still young players. Someone like Ben White has been brilliant, Bissouma has been fantastic, Lamptey earlier this season was one of the most standout players in the league.

"They have all been fantastic and they are really talented players. Can Brighton hold onto them? Of course, they can. But money does talk.

"If one of the top four or top six comes in with a really big offer, it will be difficult to turn it down. And a potential relegation is another matter."

Lamptey, who is currently out injured, has made 11 appearances for Brighton so far this season, starting in all of the matches, scoring once and assisting three goals.

He joined the Seagulls from Chelsea in January last year after struggling for first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

In January, Brighton handed the 20-year-old an additional three-and-a-half-year contract in a bid to secure his long-term future but that has done little to drive away his admirers.

"Clubs like Brighton, Southampton, and Leicester [City] in some respects, if you can receive a big fee for one of your talented players then you can re-invest back into the squad, so it can work both ways," Hammond added.

"I think Brighton have done that very well, and Southampton and Leicester have done that well too.

"It can be a bit of a model for Brighton and Southampton, bring the younger players through, receive a really big fee, and then reinvest for the future."

Born in the UK to Ghanaian parents, Lamptey has also emerged as a target for Ghana who are keen to see him swap a possible international future with England for an adventure with the Black Stars.