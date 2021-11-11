Tanzania vs DR Congo: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tanzania will maintain their push to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals when they host the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.

Taifa Stars, under coach Kim Poulsen, are still in contention to reach Qatar as they are topping Group J with seven points from four matches, the same number of points as second-placed Benin, but they have a better goal aggregate.

Game Tanzania vs DR Congo Date Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Young Africans), and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC). Defenders Shomary Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco). Midfielders Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union). Forwards Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), Iddy Seleman (Azam FC).

Coach Poulsen has called on his charges to make sure they use their home ground advantage to the maximum against the Leopards.

“We know it will not be an easy hame, Congo are also trying to come up the table but we must be prepared to use our home ground advantage and get the win,” Poulsen told the media ahead of the game.

“We have a good chance to qualify and Congo are also in the race [to qualify] despite being number three in the group so we must make good use of our chance of playing at home and also make good of the chances we will create.”

The Danish tactician will rely on the likes of Simba SC’s Aishi Manula who has been outstanding in goal, as well as Wydad AC winger Simon Msuva, who scored the winning goal away to Benin in the team’s last game.

Former Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta, who turns out for Belgian First Division team Royal Antwerp, on loan from Fenerbahce, will most likely lead the attacking line.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Mwenda, Nyoni, Mwamnyeto, Yahya, Salum, Lyanga, Samatta, Bocco, Msuva.

Position DR Congo squad Goalkeepers Ley Matampi, Parfait Mandanda and Joel Kiassumbua. Defenders Chancel Mbemba Mangulu, Marcel Tisserand, Christian Luyindama, Fabrice Nsakala, Yannick Bangala Litombo, Chris Mavinga, Djos Issama, Djuma Shabani, Ngonda Muzinga, Arthur Masuaku, Merveille Bokadi and Jordan Ikoko. Midfielders Mukoko Tonombe, Charles Pickel, Omenuke Mfulu, Neeskens Kebano, Ricky Tulengi, and Pelly Ruddock. Forwards Kabongo Kasongo, Britt Assombalonga, Isaac Tshibangu and Jonathan Bolingi.

Just like Taifa Stars, the Leopards can also make it to Qatar if they win their remaining two matches and hope that the leading pack loses theirs.

Probable XI for DR Congo: Matampi, Bahumeto, Kimwaki, Bokadi, Lomalisa, Litombo, Munganga, Miche, Lusala, Tulengi, Bolingi.