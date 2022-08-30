Tanzania sack Danish coach Poulsen after Uganda loss in Chan qualifier

The veteran tactician has paid the price for the setback that leaves the Taifa Stars on the brink of elimination from next year’s tournament

Danish coach Kim Poulsen has been sacked following Tanzania’s 1-0 home loss to Uganda in the African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

A late goal from Travis Mutyaba sealed the victory for the Cranes at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as the Taifa Stars received a setback in their quest to qualify for the tournament, and Poulsen has paid the price for the disappointment.

“The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has reached an agreement to part ways with Taifa Stars team coach Kim Poulsen from the technical bench along with his assistants,” read a statement from TFF on Monday.

“Both sides have reached the agreement after a joint session. For now, the technical bench will be led by Hanour Janza assisted by Meck Maxime and goalkeeper coach Juma Kaseja."

The TFF has subsequently demoted Poulsen to the national youth teams until his contract expires in 2024. He will not be in the dugout on Saturday as Tanzania seek to overturn the first leg defeat to Uganda at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

That task has been put on the shoulders of Zambian national Janza, who works as Namungo FC coach and is also a Caf instructor, on an interim basis.

Janza took charge of the Chipolopolo from 2014-2015, leading them to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. The former Napsa Stars technical director will be assisted by Maxime and revered former Tanzania goalkeeper Kaseja.

The 37-year-old Kaseja had a distinguished career for the national team, managing 67 caps in over a decade, and also played for Tanzania champions Young Africans.

Poulsen was appointed in February 2021, signing a three-year deal to replace Burundian Etienne Ndayiragijje in what was his second stint with the Taifa Stars.

The Danish coach impressed in his first spell between 2012 and 2013 but his return has not been as good, winning just seven of his 19 matches in charge.

Poulsen leaves while Tanzania are on the brink of missing out on Chan qualification as they head to Uganda needing to beat their neighbours to secure their slot in Algeria next year. Tanzania are also third in Group F of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers with one point from two games.