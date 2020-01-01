Tannane’s beauty leads Vitesse past Sparta Rotterdam

The winger looped a fine free-kick over Benjamin van Leer to inspire Vitas against Henk Fraser's Castle Lords

Oussama Tannane scored a beauty as Vitesse defeated Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 in Saturday’s Dutch Eredivisie encounter.

Featuring in his second game of the current campaign, the 26-year-old scored a phenomenal free-kick while substitute Armando Broja sealed the triumph at GelreDome.

In the keenly contested encounter, Tomas Hajek gave away a few big chances with Sparta getting corner kicks in return.

The first big chance of the match fell for the visitors as Abdou Harroui’s strike inside the box was saved by goalkeeper Remko Pasveer. At the other end, Matus Bero headed over a well-taken corner from Tannane.

However, Vitesse took the lead after 27 minutes after the Moroccan converted a free-kick from 30 yards that beat Benjamin van Leer following Harroui's tackle on Riechedly Bazoer.

The visitors almost levelled matters after the restart when Mohamed Rayhi was sent into the deep, only to get to Pasveer. Three minutes before half-time, Michael Heylen was sent off for a second caution after launching a hard tackle on Thomas Bruns.

In the second-half, Fraser’s team pushed for the second striker, nevertheless, Lois Openda fluffed two good chances before him. Tannane also came close with a long-range shot which was saved by Van Leer.

Eight minutes from full-time Anglo Albanian Broda completed the victory after scoring from a rebound from Van Leer’s save.

Tannane was in action from start to finish while 's Oussama Darfalou, who was handed a place in the starting XI, was replaced in the 66th minute by match-winner Broja. 's Hilary Gong was an unused substitute.

For Sparta Rotterdam, Cape Verde international Jeffry Fortes saw every minute of action, while newly signed Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye watched proceedings from the bench.

Thanks to the result, Vitesse are third on the log having accrued six points from two games. They travel to the Johan Cruyff Arena on September 26 for their next outing with .

Sparta – who sit in the relegation zone would be chasing their first point this season against Heracles Almelo.