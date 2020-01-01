Tanko secures Ghana B coaching job as Zito assumes U20 role

The 42-year-old has moved a notch up, shortly after leading the U23 outfit

Former assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has taken over as new boss of the senior national home-based side.

The 42-year-old was announced as coach of the Black Stars B on Tuesday.

He led Ghana to the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in , where his team fell short of securing qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after a defeat to in the third-place playoff.

"The Ghana Football Association has named Ibrahim Tanko as Head Coach of the Black Stars ‘B’ national team," the GFA announced on its official website.

"He will be assisted by Prince Owusu as Assistant 1 and Godwin Attram as Assistant 2.

"Other members of the Technical Team are: 1. Joseph Akeem Anyagre - Goalkeepers Coach, 2. Prince Pamboe - Team Doctor, 3. Edmund Ackah - Welfare Officer, 4. Justice Kofi Mensah - Equipment Officer, 5. Emmanuel Armah - Physical Trainer, 6. Zakari Abdulai - Masseur, 7. Tijani Mumuni - Equipment Officer.

"The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Stars ‘B’ as follows 1. Tony Aubyn - Chairman, 2. Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu - Vice Chairman, 3. Takyi Arhin - Member, 4. Kwesi Adu - Member, 5. Terry Maxwell Aidan - Member."

Former and striker Tanko also had stints as assistant coach of Ghana's senior team, the Black Stars, as well as 's Indomitable Lions.

Elsewhere, Abdul Karim Zito has been given the U20 coaching job.

He will be assisted by Augustine Evans Adotey and Salifu Fatawu.