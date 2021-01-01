Tanko replaced as Ghana B head coach as Konadu gets U17 job

The 43-year-old's national team job has been taken over by Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker

Former Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has lost his job as head coach of the Ghana B side.

A publication by the Ghana Football Association indicates the former Borussia Dortmund striker has been replaced by Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker.

The Ghana B job was Tanko’s mainstream role for the West Africans, having also previously worked as assistant coach for the Black Stars A side and the national U23 team.

“Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has been appointed as head coach of Black Stars B. The former Nania FC and Berekum Chelsea trainer replaces Ibrahim Tanko,” the GFA have announced on their official website.

“Annor Walker, a Caf License A holder, led Nania FC to win the MTN FA Cup in 2011 after beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the final at the Accra Sports stadium.

“He again played a key role in Berekum Chelsea’s campaign in the 2012 Caf Champions League when the team qualified to play in the group stages of the competition in their maiden campaign.

“Annor Walker previously cached Tudu Mighty Jets and Kpando Heart of Lions.”

Tanko’s last game at the helm of the Ghana B affairs was a 2-1 away defeat to Uzbekistan in an international friendly fixture last month.

“In a related development, Wafa head coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogun has been appointed as an assistant coach of the team. Dr. Ogun, a university lecturer, is a former coach of Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and a holder of a Caf License A certificate.

“Meanwhile, former international goalkeeper Richard Kingston has been appointed as goalkeepers coach.

“Black Stars B Technical team: Annor Walker - head coach, Prosper Nartey Ogun - assistant coach, Richard Kingston - goalkeepers trainer, Prince Pambo- doctor, Edmund Ackah – welfare, Emmanuel Armah - physical trainer, Abdulai Osman – masseur, Justice Kofi Mensah - equipment officer, Haruna Seidu - equipment officer.”

Elsewhere, former Ghana A assistant coach and Ghana B boss Maxwell Konadu has been appointed as new coach of the national U17 male side.

The new role will mark his return to management since losing his job as head coach of Premier League outfit Asante Kotoko last year.