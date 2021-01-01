Tanko opens up falling out with Kwasi Appiah, losing Ghana assistant coaching position

The former Borussia Dortmund forward sheds light on issues surrounding his exit from their Black Stars in 2019

Former Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has revealed he lost his Black Stars job in 2019 because of suspicions of him undermining then-head coach James Kwasi Appiah.

After two years with the four-time African champions, the ex-Borussia Dortmund striker was surprisingly relieved of his post which was later filled up by CK Akonnor.

Akonnor has gone on to become head coach following Appiah's exit from the job while Tanko has taken up a role as head coach of the Ghana B side.

“I heard a lot of things. In Ghana we talk a lot, that Kwasi said I was undermining because I wanted his job," Tanko said, as reported by Citi Sports.

“I never did that but I did not want to argue with him. Why do I have to undermine you after working with you for two years?

“I know there are a lot of people whose job it is to spread rumours just to earn favours.

“I can assure you that afterwards coach Kwasi Appiah has found out the truth. He knows that what he said was not the truth."

Tanko became Ghana's assistant coach in 2017 after a spell as assistant coach of Cameroon, where he worked with German trainer Volker Finke. He was part of the Indomitable Lions' coaching staff at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

His next major tournament was with the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, shortly before losing his job.

In February, he was linked to Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.

“I am available, any team that needs me can make an approach and talk to me,” Tanko told Kumasi-based radio station Kessben FM.

Article continues below

"If any team needs my services, they can present their offer and if it's worth considering why not.”

A former Ghana international, Tanko played nine matches for the Black Stars, including appearances in the qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He, however, failed to make the final squad for the tournament.

At club level, he is remembered for his time with Freiburg with whom he spent six years.