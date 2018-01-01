Tanko bullish ahead 2019 U-23 Afcon qualifier against Togo

The Black Meteors coach is brimming with high hopes of making it to the next round of the qualifiers

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko says his charges are battle ready for the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nation qualifier against Togo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors were unable to qualify for the tournament in the previous edition and are hoping to make amends this time around.

"The morale in camp is very high. The local and foreign players are relating very well and then on the pitch, they are jelling well too. I’m sure we are battle ready for the game,” Tanko said, as quoted by Footballmadeinghana.

"We chose to play the game in Kumasi because of the fans here. They have always supported the national team no matter what the situation has been. The players always feel at home in Kumasi so I’m calling on them to come and help us to achieve that victory we are looking for in the game,” he added.