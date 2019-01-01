Cheng Hoe wants Malaysia players to focus on producing another WCQ win

In the coming two weeks, the Harimau Malaya will take on Tajikistan in a friendly, and Thailand and Indonesia in two World Cup qualifier encounters.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

When met by the press just before conducting training on Thursday, Malaysia boss Tan Cheng Hoe remarked that his charges need to focus on producing positive results.

"My players need to be confident regardless of the opponent they are playing against, and I want them to concentrate 100 per cent in training

"But what's important is the matches, because fans' expectations for the coming encounters are quite high, they want us to win. However, I want to make sure that the team is not under undue pressure, and I'm optimistic that we can get positive results," said the former coach.

