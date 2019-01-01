Tammy Abraham: Southgate hints Chelsea forward could be selected for England in future

The 48-year-old boss has stated he is monitoring the Anglo-Nigerian even though he was not selected for the latest Three Lions' squad

star Tammy Abraham could be invited to the squad in the near future, according to coach Gareth Southgate.

Going by recent performances, Abraham was one of the notable omissions from Southgate's squad ahead of the country's 2020 European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo in September.

The 21-year-old earned his maiden England call-up in November 2017 and he went on to play against and in friendly outings.

Despite his two appearances for the Three Lions, the Chelsea star is still eligible to play for because he is yet to play in a competitive international game.

Following Odion Ighalo's retirement from international duty in June, Abraham has been linked with a switch to the Super Eagles, however, Southgate disclosed Abraham is on his radar alongside 'a number of players'.

"Tammy is one of a number of players who have either started the season well or we know well from our junior teams. This squad can look different over the next months," Southgate said.

After spending the last three seasons on loan at , and , Abraham is gradually establishing himself at Chelsea after opening his Premier League goal account with a brace against on Saturday.