Tammy Abraham breaks two-decade record with Chelsea double

The 21-year-old becomes the third-youngest Blues player to get a Premier League double after Mark Nicholls and Eddie Newton

Tammy Abraham’s double against in 's 3-2 victory on Saturday means he becomes the Blues' third-youngest player to score a Premier League brace, and the youngest to score twice in the top flight since 1998.

The attacker struck a delicious first-time volley past Tim Krul after three minutes, and then added the winner in the second half after Norwich had twice equalised.

At just 21 years and 326 days old, the wonderkid takes his place in the Chelsea history books alongside Eddie Newton, who achieved the feat at 20 years and 358 days, and Mark Nicholls, who holds the record after netting at 20 years, 225 days in 1998.

Abraham has largely enjoyed the faith of Frank Lampard since the former boss was appointed as head coach in July.

Despite the criticism that accompanied his inability to find the net against and , Lampard guaranteed the 21-year-old regular playing time and was rewarded with his fine showing against the Canaries.

Abraham joined Chelsea as a youngster in 2004, but has had to wait to make his impact at Stamford Bridge.

His first-half goal against Norwich was his first strike for his boyhood club, coming 15 years after he first became part of the Chelsea academy.

Since first breaking into the Blues' first-team squad in 2016, Abraham has spent time on loan at , and .