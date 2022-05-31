'Take the emotion out of it' - Goretzka urges peaceful resolution between Bayern Munich and Lewandowski

The Germany midfielder hopes the two parties can find a solution to the transfer saga

Leon Goretzka has urged Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski to find a peaceful resolution to their transfer stand-off.

Lewandowski has declared that his time with the German champions is over and wants to leave the club this summer.

But Bayern president Herbert Hainer insisted that the club would not let him go and would hold him to his contract, which runs until 2023.

What has Goretzka said about Lewandowski's future?

Germany international Goretzka says that both sides need to be calm about the situation and not emotional.

He told reporters: "I think overall it was an unbelievable success story for both FC Bayern and Lewy.

"And just to pay tribute to that story, I would be happy if both sides took the emotion out of it and tried to find a good solution for everyone involved."

Where will Lewandowski go?

Barcelona are the current favourites to sign the 33-year-old, with coach Xavi confirming recently that there have been negotiations with his agent.

The Barca boss admitted that a transfer will be difficult to get over the line, an assertion that was backed by La Liga president Javier Tebas, who said the Blaugrana cannot afford to sign him because of their financial woes.

Barca may have some competition, however, as GOAL reported Chelsea are monitoring his situation and could make an offer, while Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz said this week that he wants the forward to join Liverpool instead.

