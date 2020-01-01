Tagoe-Quarcoo returns as Ghana women's coach, Basigi takes over U20s

The 45-year-old returns for another stint as Black Queens boss

Former international Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has been re-appointed head coach of the senior national women's soccer team the Black Queens.

The 45-year-old takes up the role again 12 days after falling victim to a technical team overhaul of all of Ghana's national teams by the Football Association (GFA).

She will be assisted by Charles Anokye Frimpong.

"The Ghana Football Association has appointed Madam Mercy Efua Tagoe-Quarcoo as head coach of the senior national female team, the Black Queens," the GFA announced on its official website on Tuesday.

"Madam Tagoe will be assisted by Charles Anokye Frimpong with Nana Sinasen as the Physical trainer.

"Other members of the technical team are Raymond Fenny - Goalkeepers trainer, Dr.

"Caryn Agyeman Prempeh – Team Doctor, Margaret Foli – Physiotherapist, Anita Wiredu Minta – Welfare manager, Patience Nana A. Quarshie and Kusi Thomas – Equipment Managers."

There is also a new management committee for the Black Queens.

"Meanwhile, Madam Habiba Attah will chair the Black Queens Management Committee with Mr. Kingsley Osei Bonsu as her vice-chairman," the publication continued.

"Other members of the Committee are Naa Odofoley Nortey, Nana Fosu Gyeabour and Ama Brobbey Williams."

After a stint as assistant coach of the Black Queens, Tagoe-Quarcoo assumed duty as head coach in 2019 following the departure of Bashir Hayford after a disappointing 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations performance.

She led the team to win the 2018 Wafu Women's Cup before taking a back role for Hayford to lead the Awcon campaign.

Last year, she suffered disappointment in her assignments as Ghana were unsuccessful in defending their Wafu Cup and also failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .

Tagoe-Quarcoo holds a special place in the history of Ghana football as she featured for the Black Queens at the 1999 Fifa Women's World Cup as a player and in 2007 became the first Ghanaian female referee to officiate at the Fifa Women's World Cup.

In a related development, former Ghana women's coach Yusif Basigi has been appointed head coach of the national U20 female team. He will be assisted by Imoro Amadu.

Baba Nuhu has been handed the female U17 side. His deputies will be Dora Zuta and Joe Nana Adarkwa.

