'I know it won’t be easy' - Tagoe-Quarcoo plans to make history with Ghana

The ex-international became substantive coach in January and she is dreaming of guiding her country to major events, including the Olympics

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo is aiming to lead to international success, including qualifying for the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



The 42-year-old had mixed fortunes on her interim tenure with the Black Queens, having won the Wafu Women's Cup in 2018 before a third-place finish a year later, and a loss in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers by last October.

Following her appointment as the substantive coach in January, she made history as she became the first female to handle the senior women's team and led the West Africans to a Turkish Women's Cup runners-up place in March.

Having made her appointment permanent, the former international is determined to deliver on her targets, assuring that they will be a huge success at the major competitions, with more support.



"Qualification to major competitions such as 2020 Africa Women’s , Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games," Tagoe-Quarcoo told Cafonline.

More teams

"Ghana participated in the 2018 edition of the Women’s Afcon as hosts. Prior to that, qualification had been difficult for some time. The same applies to both the Fifa Women’s World Cup which our last appearance was in 2007.

"Also, Ghana has never qualified for the Olympic Games, and it's one of the things that I will want to achieve as a coach. I know it won’t be easy, but with the support of all stakeholders, we can achieve them."



Tagoe-Quarcoo had previously featured for Ghana at the 1998 Africa Women's Cup of Nations and 1999 Women's World Cup before venturing into the field of refereeing, in which she made her mark in, officiating at the 2008 continental finals.

After abandoning her whistle in 2012, the former Black Queens star, who is currently serving as a senior officer with the Ghana National Fire Service, reflects on her rough career journey since following her football dreams.

Article continues below

"There have been many challenges, especially as a woman and a first-timer. There are still people who are yet to accept the fact that women have the quality to coach top teams," she continued.



"I don’t begrudge them because they have their reasons. I believe that when you are learning on the job, it’s easier since more time equals more experience.

"To get here, it has been hard work because I didn’t seek favours. Another challenge is being a wife and a mother, as well as my employers [Ghana National Fire Service].

"The challenges are numerous, but I don’t personally like talking about them. I rather see them as motivational elements to work harder and prove to the doubters that I can really do the job."