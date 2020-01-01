Tagoe announces Ghana squad for Morocco friendly

The Black Queens tactician has invited 30 players for her side's friendly next month against the North Africans in Accra

women's coach Mercy Tagoe has invited 30 players for an international friendly against in Accra next month.

The Black Queens will be playing for the first time since their participation in the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya in March following the lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the West Africans scheduled to host their Northern Africa opponents, coach Tagoe has named a 30-woman squad, comprising of 29 home-based professionals and one foreign player.

Alberta Ahialey, who last turned out for Portuguese side Atletico Ouriense, was the only overseas-based professional on the squad.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the invited players are expected to resume camp at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram on Thursday and will, on arrival, undergo the mandatory Covid-19 test.

Tagoe's ladies are scheduled to square up against the senior Atlas Lionesses on November 30 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Juliet Acheampong, Janet Egyir, Mary Essiful, Philicity Asuako and Rita Okyere were among 13 home-based players that featured at the Turkish tournament in March and were also invited for the Morocco clash.

The Ghanaian side will be hoping to end the year on a winning note to boost their placement on the rankings.

FULL SQUAD

Fafali Dumehasi (Police ladies), Abigail Tawiah-Mensah (Berry Ladies FC), Azume Adams (Prisons ladies), Mary NiiQuaye (Immigration ladies), Janet Egyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Linda Eshun (Hasaacas ladies FC), Philicity Asuako (Police ladies FC), Victoria Osei (Berry Ladies FC), Selina Animah (Berry Ladies FC) Gladys Anfobea (Lady Strikers FC), Beatrice Sasu (Police ladies FC), Ellen Coleman (Lady Strikers FC), Edem Atovor (Lady Strikers FC), Juliet Acheampong (Prisons Ladies FC), Mary Essiful (Soccer Intellectuals), Priscilla Okyere, (Amper Darkoa Ladies FC), Grace Adams (Berry Ladies FC), Basira Alhassan (Pearl Pia Ladies FC) Henrietta Annie (Police ladies FC), Alice Kusi (Fabulous Ladies FC), Nyanyimaya Gnabekan (Berry Ladies FC), Bridget Adu (Berry Ladies FC), Rashida Ibrahim (Berry ladies FC), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Supreme Ladies FC), Faustina Kyeremeh (Immigration ladies FC) Deborah Afriyie (Police ladies FC), Georgina Aoyem (Pearl Pia ladies FC), Grace Animah (Police ladies FC), Rita Okyere (Prisons ladies FC] Alberta Ahialey [ ]

