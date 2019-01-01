African All Stars

Tabitha Chawinga and Elizabeth Addo score as Jiangsu Suning crush Changchun Dazhong

The Malawian and Ghanaian were in fantastic form as their Chinese side extended their winning run on Sunday

Elizabeth Addo opened her Chinese Women's Super League goal account, while Tabitha Chawinga added to her goal tally in Jiangsu Suning 6-1 triumph over Changchun Dazhong.

Prior to the encounter, Chawinga had scored in each of Jiangsu's last three games, while Addo was in search of her maiden goal in China.

Tang Liali scored a hat-trick and Yang Li, the Malawi and Ghana internationals scored a goal each to ensure Jiangsu crushed their visitors despite Ren Guixin's consolatory goal.​

Chawinga has now scored four goals in four consecutive league ties, while Addo, who joined the Chinese side in April, has one goal from four outings this term.

The win was Jiangsu's fourth from four matches this season and puts them three points clear at the top of the Chinese top-flight table.

