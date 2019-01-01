Sylvinho sacked by Lyon after one win in nine matches

The Brazilian has paid the price for a poor start to the season with, despite having only taken the head coach job in May

have announced the dismissal of head coach Sylvinho after a run of one win in nine matches in all competitions.

The Brazilian's first season in charge of the club started in encouraging fashion with respective 3-0 and 6-0 wins over and in .

However, Lyon have failed to win a league match since, their only victory coming in a surprise 2-0 defeat of in on Wednesday.

Sylvinho has paid the price for their dip in form, despite having only taken the job in May.

The Brazilian was not only under pressure due to the team's run of poor results, but his unattractive brand of football incurred the ire of the club's fans, who wanted to see the most made of exciting, attacking talents such as Memphis Depay, Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembele and Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

Lyon confirmed assistant coach Gerald Baticle will take temporary charge of the first team, who lost 1-0 to rivals on Sunday.

The defeat sees Lyon slip down into 14th in the Ligue 1 table, only outside the relegation play-off place by virtue of goal-difference, and just a point clear of the outright drop zone and rock-bottom side Metz.

In addition, a 12-point gap has opened up between themselves and league leaders , while third- and fourth-placed Angers and are a further seven and six points ahead, respectively, occupying Champions League and places.

It is a far cry from last season, in which they finished third and were the second-highest scorers in Ligue 1, after PSG.

director Juninho Pernambucano, whose future has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks, remains in his role.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas was quoted by L'Equipe on Monday as saying: "We have rarely been in that situation. Juninho will have to think. We are not where we wanted to be, that's for sure."

Lyon host on October 19 after the international break, before a Champions League trip to to face .