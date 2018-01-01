Sydney Lokale named in Kariobangi Sharks squad to face Asante Kotoko in Kumasi

The towering attacker missed the first leg owing to injury but has made it to the traveling party for the do-or-die clash in Kumasi

Sydney Lokale has been included in Kariobangi Sharks squad to face Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

Before his injury, the towering attacker was on a fine form and contributed massively to the team's qualification to the second round of the competition.

Sharks coach William Muluya has welcomed the return of Lokale and remained adamant that Kotoko is beatable and they will do everything to get a positive result. "No coach wishes to lose a player to injury and it was the same case with us. Lokale had been doing well for us and it was an untimely loss.

“But now he is back, I think he will bring back some positivity; that is the main thing. Before his injury, he was doing well us and I hope he will continue doing the same,” Muluya told Goal.com in an interview.

"The good thing with us is that we rely on each and every player, meaning it is all about teamwork. To beat Kotoko we will need that, they are beatable for sure."

A scoring draw or a win of any kind will see Sharks through to the group stages.

Kariobangi Sharks squad; Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire, Gad Mathews; Defenders: Geoffrey Lemu, Tom Teka, Michael Bodo, John Kuol, Nickson Omondi; Midfielders: Fidel Origa, Vincent Wasambo, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa, James Mazembe ; Strikers: Henry Juma, Moses Mwangi, George Abege and Sidney Lokale.