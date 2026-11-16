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Switzerland vs Scotland: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St Gallen on Monday in their final Group 1 match of UEFA Nations League B.

Murat Yakin's side have already secured promotion to League A after a strong campaign and head into the match top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed their promotion early.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He intends to keep the team's basic structure intact.

Scotland arrive in St Gallen off the back of a win. Sébastien Pocognoli's side beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out and hope to carry that momentum into Monday's match.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving the midfield a boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Pocognoli is also planning for the future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals including Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Switzerland and Scotland: this week's talking points

Switzerland have won four and drawn one of their last five games. The Swiss failed to score in their latest outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia, but struck 12 goals and conceded just one in the previous four. That run included a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories over North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five games. They beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out, having previously lost 2-1 to Slovenia and 3-0 to Switzerland. The Scots scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Switzerland vs Scotland: line-ups

SUI SCO Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players L. Binks

Switzerland vs Scotland: form

Switzerland vs Scotland: head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: the tables