Switzerland fan trolls Italy with World Cup 2022 qualification sign

A Switzerland fan on hand for a friendly against England on Saturday took a turn trolling the Italian national team for missing out on qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He held up an enlarged Google search image that read, "Italy World Cup Qatar 2022" and underneath that, "Did you mean Switzerland?"

It was the Swiss, of course, who drew the Azzurri twice in the UEFA qualification group stage to send them to the play-offs, where they were stunned by North Macedonia. And the result must be extra sweet for fans after Italy smashed the Swiss 3-0 at Euro 2020.

