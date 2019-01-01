Switchbacks FC sign Donsu and Yaro from Medeama on loan

The Yellow and Mauve midfielders have completed moves to the Switchbackers until end of the season

Medeama stars Kwesi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro have joined United Soccer League Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a season-loan loan each, with an option to make the deals permanent, the two clubs have confirmed.

The duo attracted interest from the United State club's scouts in Africa following their impressive performances to help Medeama top the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League log after the first half of the season.

Switchbacks General manager Brian Crookham lauded the players and believe they will be great additions ahead of the new season.

"We are very excited to have Donsu and Yaro join us for the 2019 season. We had the advantage of seeing them live with Medeama prior to their signing and it was clear that both are intense competitors who will immediately give the group a needed edge," Crookham said.

"Donsu is a dynamic attacker who loves to be on the ball. He will look to bring others into the game but will always find a way to be in the box and on the end of plays. His work on both sides of the ball will be a great asset as we look to implement our style of play. He is also dangerous every time he stands over a restart."

He added: "Yaro is also an excellent 1v1 defender and rarely loses an aerial duel. He is a confident passer who will allow us to play from the back.

‘’He brings great athleticism to the back four and can play in multiple positions. These qualities have earned him recognition in the national team program."