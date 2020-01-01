Swimming with 'a dolphin' - How Musa is spending self-isolation

As the pandemic continues to keep the beautiful game on hold, the Nigeria international has shared how he is faring in isolation

international and Al-Nassr star Ahmed Musa is 'swimming with a dolphin' to pass the time in self-isolation.



The spread of Covid-19 has brought all football competitions across the world to a stop, with the players in self-isolation to avoid spreading the pandemic.

Those diagnosed with the coronavirus have had to go into quarantine for two weeks, while others are keeping themselves busy with one challenge or another.

For the 27-year-old, who has found himself sat at home in isolation, turned to the swimming pool to spend his time.



In a video posted on Musa’s Instagram, the forward is seen struggling to climb onto plastic dolphin in the pool.

“See what staying at home caused. But finally I calmed oh, who want to see the ending?”

The ex- man boasts of 17 appearances with no goals in the Saudi Arabian elite division this term for Rui Vitoria’s men.In his maiden season at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium after moving from , Musa contributed seven goals from 24 games.