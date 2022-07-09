'Dare to be unique' - Sweden veteran Lindahl touts encouraging culture shift for Women's Euro 2022

The goalkeeper says the team has found a great balance as all players are allowed to speak their minds

Sweden star Hedvig Lindahl says she has noticed a positive culture change with her country heading into the Women's Euro 2022.

Sweden are looking to claim their first major international title since 1984 when they compete in this year's summer tournament.

The Nordic nation are largely viewed as one of the top teams in women's football despite their lack of trophies, but Lindahl believes this generation of players has something special compared to previous teams.

What did Lindahl say about Sweden?

Specifically, the 39-year-old goalkeeper, who made her debut 20 years ago, feels the atmosphere in the team has changed drastically.

She told BBC Sport: "I think every player - from the last to join the team to the ones who have been there the longest - feels the same way, that you are safe to have an opinion.

"What is special about this group is that if you stop an exercise on the training field, you will hear a chatter of different voices. You are safe together and can dare to be unique within the team and, in that way, we get the best out of everyone since everyone contributes with their viewpoint.

"I've played during a few years where I didn't always dare to say what I thought and for me it's important to contribute to an environment where everyone feels that security."

She added: "It would be very nice if people could just play football and that was it, if there wasn't anything to fight for, but that's not the case.

"It makes you realise that if I want it to be better for the next generation or for myself while I play, then I have to say something."

Lindahl remembers 2013 'paradigm shift'

The Atletico Madrid star cited 2013 as a pivotal year for women's football in Sweden.

The Scandinavian country made it to the 2003 World Cup final and lost to Germany, but it was not until they hosted the European Championship 10 years later that the public started to appreciate the women's game.

Lindahl said: "In 2003, there were almost four million that watched the World Cup final and when we came home there was an incredible celebration. It was like: 'Wow, finally'… but then you didn't see any bigger effect. Nothing happened until 2013.

"It was almost as if there was a paradigm shift. If you were a women's football fan in Sweden before 2013, it was as if you had to be ashamed of it. People could tweet that it was like cows running on a field; they thought that was a funny joke. But after that summer, if anyone made that joke there would be uproar.

"It became a lot more acceptable to be a fan of women's football."

