Swansea City striker Jamal Lowe: Andre Ayew was 'unselfish' in 'brilliant' team goal

The former Olympique Marseille man's team plays against Sheffield Wednesday has earned him some kind words

Swansea City striker Jamal Lowe has praised Andre Ayew's unselfishness in Tuesday's 2-0 away win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Just after the half hour mark, the two men combined to give Swansea the opener, the latter setting up the former at Hillsborough Stadium.

Ayew chased down Tom Lees to rob him of the ball to make his way into the box then instead unselfishly laying it off for the better placed Low to finish.

“It’s a brilliant team performance and a brilliant team goal,” Jamaica striker Lowe said, as reported by his club's official website.

“We went on the press and Andre won the ball back. We were two-on-one with the goalie, and Andre squared it to me and all I had to do was put it in the net.

“It was very unselfish, and it typifies how we are as a team. It’s all about the team.”

Tuesday's win was vital for Swansea in their chase for Premier League promotion.

Their second successive win after a run of four straight defeats, the Jack Army consolidated their spot on the league table as the then third placed side, with five more rounds of matches to go.

The Wales-based side is currently seven points adrift of Watford, who hold the second of the two automatic qualification slots.

“It’s a fantastic result to come away from home and win 2-0,” said Swansea manager Steve Cooper.

“We scored two good goals, got a clean sheet and it’s now back-to-back away wins so that’s a good return when you factor in the travelling and the quick turnaround.

“That can take its toll, and we know the games matter a bit more at this time of the season, so for us to get the three points is a real positive.

“We took a little settling into the game, the idea was to press and we are really pleased that worked for the first goal. Andre has made a great decision and Jamal finishes well, and I really liked us from there."

Tuesday's assist was Ayew's fourth of the Championship season, having featured in 40 matches including 39 starts.

His tally of goals scored, is however, significantly higher, having netted 15 times so far, the same number of strikes he registered last term.