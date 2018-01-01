Swansea City boss makes revelation on possible permanent Fenerbahce acquisition of Andre Ayew

Graham Potter speaks on the chances of the Ghanaian making his anticipated one-year stay in Turkey a long-term transfer

Andre Ayew's scheduled season-long loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce could be made permanent, Swansea City manager Graham Potter has said.

The deputy Ghana captain transferred to The Yellow Canaries in July, having refused to join The Jack Army into the English second tier following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

He has so far made 14 Super Lig appearances for his new side - all starts - and netted four times, a decent record that has prompted reports of Fenerbahce possibly acquiring his services for a long term.

"I don't want to get into talks on money and finance because things can change very quickly," Potter said, as reported by the BBC.

"I'm not surprised Fenerbahce would be interested in taking Andre and that's between the clubs to come up with something that is beneficial for everybody.

"But it's not something I've devoted too much time to, apart from being aware he's a player on loan and it's a flexible situation."

Following an initial spell in 2015-16, Andre was re-signed by Swansea from West Ham United in January, uniting him with younger brother Jordan.

Like Andre, Jordan also headed out on loan after the Jack Army's relegation, but to Premier League side Crystal Palace.

About the possibility of the latter also seeing his move to Selhurst Park becoming permanent, Potter said: "I'm open-minded. There [are] many things that could happen and you can spend a long time thinking about the possibilities and knock-ons but I can only focus on the things that are here."

Unlike Andre, Jordan is experiencing a frustrating time at his new home, having drawn blank in 13 appearances in all competitions for Palace.

