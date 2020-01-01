Super-sub Slimani fires Monaco to victory against Amiens

The Algeria international made the difference at Stade de la Licorne with his second-half strike which helped his side continue on the winning ways

Islam Slimani scored the match-winning goal in ’s 2-1 victory against in Saturday’s game.

The on-loan striker continued his brilliant form for the Monegasques, scoring his eighth league goal of the season after coming off the bench.

Monaco started the game on the back foot after Sehrou Guirassy put the Unicorns in front with only nine minutes into the encounter.

Five minutes before the end of the match, Wissam Ben Yedder levelled for Robert Moreno’s men before a stoppage-time effort from Slimani, who replaced international Keita Balde ensured the Monegasques clinched victory away from home.

Mali international Bakaye Dibassy featured for the duration of the game for Amiens while his compatriot Fousseni Diabate made way for Stiven Mendoza and ’s Bongani Zungu played for 16 minutes.

The victory moved the Monegasques to fifth in the league table after gathering 35 points from 24 games.

Slimani will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when Monaco take on in their next league game on February 14.