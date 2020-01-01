Super-sub Aluko scores, Olise bags assist in Reading’s defeat to Mbeumo’s Brentford

The Nigerian stars delivered impressive performances for the Royals but could not help the club avoid their seventh loss of the season

Sone Aluko was on the scoresheet while Michael Olise provided an assist in Reading’s 3-1 defeat to Bryan Mbeumo’s in Saturday’s Championship game.

Aluko came off the bench to make a significant contribution for the Royals, scoring his second goal of the season for the side.

Olise, meanwhile, was handed his 15th start in the current campaign following his recent impressive performances for the club.

The Nigerian midfielder made the most of the opportunity to deliver another eye-catching display in the encounter, setting up his side’s only goal in the game.

Cameroonian forward Mbeumo, meanwhile, scored twice to help his side secure all three points at Brentford Community Stadium.

Reading started the game on the back foot after conceding as early as the 11th minute of the game when Mathias Jensen fired his effort past goalkeeper David Raya.

Mbeumo then doubled the lead in the 23rd minute after he was set up by Sergi Canos and six minutes later, he completed his brace.

In an effort to turn around the game into his favour, manager Veljko Paunovic introduced Aluko for Alfa Semedo in the 61st minute and the Super Eagles forward made a key impact.

Aluko scored a consolatory goal for Reading three minutes after his introduction for Alfa Semedo after receiving a timely assist from Olise.

The loss saw the Royals drop to eighth spot on the Championship table after failing to add to their 33 points.

Mbeumo featured for 64 minutes before he was replaced by Saman Ghoddos while Anglo-Nigerian Ovie Ejaria was on parade for the entirety of the game.

Aluko has made 16 league appearances for Reading this season and will hope to get more minutes under his belt in their next league game against Luton Town on Boxing Day.

Aluko has been with the Royals since 2017 and spent time on loan with Chinese side Beijing Renhe last season.

The forward has seven caps for the Super Eagles, having made his debut against the in a friendly in 2009.