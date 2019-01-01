Super Eagles star Onazi pays N1.5m for ex-Nigeria wonderkid’s surgery

The 2009 U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner has been battling with injury for years and has now been given hope by the Trabzonspor midfielder

international Ogenyi Onazi has stepped forward to cover the cost of Sani Emmanuel’s treatment.

Emmanuel, who was named the best player at the 2009 Fifa U17 World Cup has been suffering from achilles tendonitis – which forced his early retirement from football.

Following his inability to foot the bill for his surgery, the 26-year-old solicited for help on social media.

However, it was his former Nigeria and teammate Onazi who offered to come to the rescue of the ex-Beitar Jerusalem striker.

“I got a call from the doctor that [Ogenyi] Onazi has paid 1.4m for my surgery and also transferred 50k for my ticket to Lagos,” an elated Emmanuel shared on Instagram.

“Thank you very much, brother. May God continue to bless you. The surgery is scheduled for 2nd of December 2019.”

Onazi, who helped Nigeria win the 2013 in , recently returned to football after a six-month injury lay off due to an achilles injury.