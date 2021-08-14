Super Eagle Onyeka 'earned his standing ovation' in Brentford's win over Arsenal - Carney

The West African was substituted with 10 minutes to go and had played his part for the Bees' historic win

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea attacker Karen Carney was left impressed with the way Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka played in the 2-0 win over the Gunners on his Premier League debut.

The Nigeria international moved to the promoted side on a five-year deal from FC Midtjylland in July and was partnering Vitaly Janelt in strengthening the Bees’ midfield.

His impact was effective as he helped to control the midfield department as Sergi Canos completed Ethan Pinnock's pass in the 22nd minute to send the home fans into a frenzy. The second goal came in the 73rd minute courtesy of Christian Norgaard.

In the 80th minute, he was replaced and his position taken over by Mads Bidstrup. But he had done enough according to the 34-year-old former winger who was on duty for the Premier League World Feed commentary.

"He has done well, made forward passing runs, earned him a standing ovation. Solid first performance from him," Carney stated.

Prior to Friday's match, Onyeka delivered impressive performances for the 2021 Championship play-off winners in pre-season friendly outings against Valencia and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that Arsenal fully deserved their season-opening loss on Friday. Despite outshooting and out-possessing the hosts on Friday, Arsenal left with nothing to show for it after struggling to truly test a team that played in the Championship last season.

"I am disappointed, we started the season against a good opponent," he told BT Sport.

"I don’t think we deserved anything different. They scored from a long throw-in and we didn’t have enough presence in the box."

Arteta also commented on Brentford's second goal where he felt Bernd Leno was fouled.

"It’s allowed in the Premier League, he cannot move. I can’t change it now. The first goal gave them some hope. We wanted to play better in the second half but we need many more shots on target, then we conceded on a set-piece.

"A lot of young boys were doing everything they can. For some of them, it was the first experience in the league – that says a lot."