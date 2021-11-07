Super Eagle Okereke silences Mourinho's AS Roma in Venezia's 3-2 Serie A win

David Okereke scored the winner in the 74th minute to steer Venezia past AS Roma in a Serie A assignment that ended 3-2 in favour of the former on Sunday.

It was the Wolves who came into the game as favourites at Pierluigi Penzo Stadium.

But it took the hosts just three minutes to pass the message to the visitors that it was not going to be an easy outing for them. Gianluca Mancini conceded a free kick in the danger zone which was well taken by Mattia Aramu. Mattia Caldara managed to control the ball before firing past the goalkeeper to get an early advantage.

Roma thought they had won a penalty in the 10th minute when Ridgeciano Haps was adjudged to have committed a foul in the danger zone, but after a VAR review, the referee changed his mind.

After Jordan Veretout and Tammy Abraham had missed massive chances to equalize for the visitors, Okereke had an opportunity to punish them in the 36th minute. He made a solo run, using his individual brilliance to get into the danger zone, but his effort narrowly missed the target.

A melee in the danger zone ended with the ball kindly falling to Eldor Shomurodov who did not make a mistake from close range to bring the teams onto level terms in the 43rd minute.

Former Chelsea striker Abraham then completed the comeback two minutes later, converting Shomurodov's assist ensuring his team went into the break with a 2-1 advantage.

Bryan Cristante won a penalty for Venezia in the 65th minute and Aramu stepped up for the occasion. He fired past Rui Patricio in the Roma goal to send the crowd into a frenzy.

In the 68th minute, Sergio Romero had to be at his best to deny Abraham who had been let loose in the danger zone.

Article continues below

That was a defining moment for Venezia who started playing cautiously and relying on counter-attacks. The tactic worked with about 15 minutes to go when Ethan Ampadu found Okereke, who is on loan from Club Brugge in space.

The 24-year-old wrong-footed the goalkeeper before firing into the back of the net to hand his team maximum points at the expense of the Jose Mourinho men.

It was his third goal in 11 Serie A matches for his team.