Super Cup 2019: Phil Brown - I would like to have a team like Chennai City in the ISL

The Pune City boss was impressed by Chennai City's performance after his team was defeated 4-2 by the I-League champions ...

bowed out of the Super Cup following a 4-2 defeat to 10-man Chennai City in the last-16. Pune boss Phil Brown was impressed by the healthy arrogance that Chennai City displayed and hoped that he could face them in the (ISL) next season.

The Englishman rued his team’s missed opportunities and admitted that Pedro Manzi – who scored a hat-trick for Chennai City – was the player who made the difference. He spoke in admiration of the champions and their winning mentality, something he hopes his team would imbibe by the beginning of next season.

“It was a combination of a couple of things. I think we were in control for the first 15-20 minutes of the game. Their striker scored two goals in two chances and our striker could not score a single goal from 4-5 chances.

“I thought that the first goal was going to be important because of the heat factor and the mentality, I mean we are coming up against the I-League champions and you could see that. I felt there was a belief, confidence and arrogance in them. And that (arrogance) is not a bad thing at all. I’d like to have a team like that in the ISL next season that has that kind of healthy arrogance.

“(Pedro) Manzi was the difference between the two teams tonight. Marcelino, (Iain) Hume and Robin (Singh) had a lot of chances. We just can’t concede four goals in a match. The mentality should start from the back, we have to keep a clean-sheet.

“We should have converted our chances tonight. We can win a game by scoring five when the opposition score four or by scoring one when the opposition don’t score. I want to have that mentality in the team next season,” he said.

“Good luck to Chennai for the rest of the tournament. I think they will do well. The next game will be interesting. I think it is between the champions of the I-League and Bengaluru, the champions of the ISL,” he concluded.