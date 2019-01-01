Real Kashmir set to play Super Cup 2019

Real Kashmir have walked out of the I-League clubs' united front and will take part in the 2019 Super Cup...

FC have decided to take part in the Super Cup 2019 after walking out of the clubs' union that has decided to withdraw from the competition.

Real Kashmir owner Shamim Meraj confirmed to Goal that they had informed the All Football Federation (AIFF) three days ago about their decision. He said, “We had already conveyed to AIFF three days ago that we are going to play the Super Cup.”

On being asked whether the Kashmiri club is moving out from the rebel block, he said, “We are not moving in or moving out, we just want to play in Super Cup.”

Eight I-League clubs, on the other hand, stand united in their decision to not take part in the Super Cup 2019 unless the AIFF change their mind and reschedule the qualifiers.

The Indian FA on Friday informed the clubs that matches given as walkovers cannot be replayed according to the regulations of the national cup competition.

They made it clear to the clubs that the regulations must be adhered to and that it would be unfair towards the opposing teams - , and - that took the field for the matches which did not take place.

, and FC are the three clubs who had decided to give walkovers in the Super Cup qualifiers after the clubs had decided to pull out of the competition citing unfair treatment of the Indian FA towards the I-League clubs.

Nine clubs including the Kolkata giants and too joined the unison and decided to boycott the competition.

After AIFF president Praful Patel informed the clubs on Thursday and assured them that he will meet them in mid-April, the clubs decided to take part in the competition but only if the qualifiers are rescheduled.