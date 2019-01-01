Super Cup 2019: Aizawl, Gokulam Kerala set to give a walkover
The two 2019 Super Cup qualifiers involving I-League clubs Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala scheduled on Saturday is set to be a walkover.
Eight I-League clubs, including East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, had decided to withdraw from the Super Cup citing unfair treatment from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Real Kashmir and Shillong Lajong have remained silent and are set to play.
The qualifying rounds for the 2019 Super Cup start on March 15. Minerva Punjab
Gokulam Kerala
Although a number of Aizawl FC players are present in Bhubaneswar, head coach Stanley Rosario and the rest of the squad have not travelled.
Gokulam Kerala contingent landed in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning and have their return flight booked on March 17. The Kerala-based club is ready to play if the All India Football Federation (AIFF) schedules a meeting as requested by the I-League clubs.
The Indian FA responded to their request and informed them that a meeting can be arranged, however, the date and time were not communicated as president Praful Patel is travelling and hence, unavailable.
In the only qualifier that is likely to take place, Kerala Blasters will take on Indian Arrows on Friday, with kick-off at 8:30 PM.