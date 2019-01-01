Super Cup 2019: Sergio Lobera demands 100 per cent from FC Goa

The FC Goa gaffer believes that Indian Arrows are no strangers to the kick-off time and weather conditions, making them a dangerous side ..

After facing disappointment in the final of the (ISL) in which were edged by , coach Sergio Lobera has set his eyes on the Super Cup trophy.

The Spaniard stated that his team is motivated and ready to take on any team. Although, he did admit that in , Goa could be facing a great team who are used to the 5:30 PM kick-off and the weather conditions in Bhubaneshwar.

“Yes, this is a different tournament but my team is excited whenever they take the pitch. We are defending one club and one colour.

“It will be a tough game as they are a team that press high. They have young, talented payers and tactically they have been a workload. I have no doubts that tomorrow’s (Friday) game will be one of the most difficult games this season but we are starting a new competition and are very excited about it.

“I think tomorrow we are facing a great team. If we are not at our 100 percent , we won’t be able to get the victory. They are a strong team who are used to playing at this time and under these weather conditions,” he said.

Lobera is happy with Goa adopting the attacking route and displaying some good football. “It’s true that we are an attacking side and we try to display that kind of attacking football on the pitch. Regardless of the nationalities of the players, we try to play with this idea. I’m very happy I can display that type of football in this team.

“Rules are rules and we need to follow them. From seven foreigners, it has come down to six. I don’t expect this to affect the team much because this team is above any individuality,” he explained.

The Goa gaffer showered praises on Ferran Corominas and spoke about how having to choose between three brilliant goalkeepers which is a problem every coach would like to face.

“I’m lucky to have helped Corominas become the man he is. He has been phenomenal and he has been key for us in the last two years. I’m lucky to have him in my team.

“As a coach, I have a big problem – having three great goalkeepers. When we need to make that decision, we don’t see the age but the quality of the player. I felt that (Mohammad) Nawaz is ready to come up to the stage. Nawaz and Naveen (Kumar) have played more minutes than Kattimani this season. I’m very happy to have these three very good goalkeepers with me,” Lobera concluded.