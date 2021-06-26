Super Clash: Asante Kotoko advised by Champions League winner Nti ahead of Hearts of Oak showdown

The 1983 African champion looks ahead to Sunday’s big game between Ghana’s two biggest clubs

Former Asante Kotoko star Samuel Opoku Nti has urged the Porcupine Warriors to keep focus on the prize ahead of Sunday’s clash with Hearts of Oak.

Tied on points, the two clubs are set for a top-of-the-table showdown on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

With four more rounds to the end of the season, three points for either side will heavily boost their chances of lifting the trophy.

“This game is quite historic looking at the dynamics and I know both clubs will do everything to ensure they get a win. This game has the potential to cost a coach his job and also make fans label allegations of bribery against a player,” Nti, who won the 1983 Caf Champions League with Kotoko, told Silver FM ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

“Whenever we were set to play Hearts of Oak, I would thoroughly prepare for the game, because it’s that kind of match that offers several scenarios.

“My advice to the Kotoko Players is that they should stay away from unnecessary distractions and risk factors that can affect their chances of playing well.

“They should get enough rest to be fully fit. They need to get much sleep so they should put their phones down and rest.”

Whereas Kotoko come into Sunday’s game on the back of a 2-1 home victory over Karela United in the Premier League on Wednesday, Hearts are equally high in confidence after handing Legon Cities a 2-1 defeat on Thursday.

The Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors are not only the two biggest clubs in Ghana but also the most successful clubs in the history of the Premier League.

With 23 titles, Kotoko are undoubtedly the kings of GPL, having won four more golds than Hearts.

While there is obviously pride and bragging rights to play for on Sunday, both teams are also highly motivated to clinch this season’s league to end a disappointing streak in recent times.

Kotoko won the last of their titles in 2014, beating now-relegated Heart of Lions to success, while Hearts picked their last of 19 titles in 2009.