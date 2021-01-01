Indian Football: Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri tests negative for Coronavirus

The Indian national team captain confirmed the good news on social media...

The Indian football team and Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has tested negative for the coronavirus, the player confirmed on Sunday.

Chhetri took Twitter to give an update on his health where he wrote, "Got an all-clear from the tests and couldn't be happier to get back on the pitch (I missed it bad!). Grateful for all the kind messages that came in, wishing me a speedy recovery. Importantly, I'd want everyone to stay safe and mask up at all times."

Got an all-clear from the tests and couldn't be happier to get back on the pitch (I missed it bad!). Grateful for all the kind messages that came in, wishing me a speedy recovery. Importantly, I'd want every one to stay safe and mask up at all times. pic.twitter.com/49YrYdJKlu — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 28, 2021

On March 11, Chhetri had confirmed the news that he had tested positive for the virus. Due to this he also missed travelling with the Indian team to Dubai for the national camp where the Blue Tigers were due to play two friendly matches against Oman and UAE.

India drew the first international friendly against Oman after coming from a goal down in the first half. Manvir Singh had scored the equalising goal from Bipin Singh's cross in the 55th minute of the tie.

Igor Stimac's side play their second friendly game against UAE on March 29 Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.