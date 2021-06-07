Sunil Chhetri behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of active goalscorers

The Indian captain has now scored 74 international goals and is second only to Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo…

Sunil Chhetri scored twice against Bangladesh on Monday evening at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha to ensure a 2-0 win for India in a 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers.

He scored his 73rd and 74th international goals in the second half and in the process has gone past UAE’s Ali Mabkhout who has 73 goals to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most international goals (103) amongst active international goalscorers. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has 72 international goals in 143 appearances for Argentina.

Chhetri was in sublime form as he got on the end of a cross from Ashique Kuruniyan to head home in the 79th minute. He went on to score his second of the evening as he received a pass from Suresh Singh to place it into the back oof the net.

India next face Afghanistan on June 15th at the same venue as they hope to finish third in Group E which would guarantee them a berth in the 2023 Asian Cup.

Chhetri will be hoping to add to his goal tally and help India finish third on the 2022 World Cup qualifying table.

The talismanic striker has also equalled legendary Indian forward IM Vijayan's record of scoring the most goals (4) in winning causes in the World Cup qualifiers.