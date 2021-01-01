Sunday scores and Mbeleck bags brace as Maccabi Kiryat Gat pip Hapoel Ra'anana

The Nigerian and Cameroonian continued their fine showings as Eyal Sade's team extend their fantastic run in the Israeli top-flight

Cameroon's Genevieve Mbeleck scored a brace and Nigeria's Uchechi Sunday found the net in Maccabi Kiryat Gat's 4-1 victory over Hapoel Ra'anana in Thursday's Israeli Ligat Al encounter.

Following a walkover against Maccabi Holon last week, Kiryat Gat aimed to build on their good form against Ra'anana, who bashed Hapoel Petach Tikva 4-1 in their last league outing.

The African duo had produced similar performances in a 6-1 win over Hapoel Petach Tikva and continued their impressive form upfront after being handed starting places for Kiryat Gat.

Kiryat Gat started the contest on the back foot as Gabriela Pelogi netted to give Ra'anana the crucial lead one minute from half-time.

After the break, Sunday got the visitors back on track when she scored the equaliser seven minutes into the second half before Mbeleck gave them the lead two minutes later.

Despite the hosts attempted a fightback, the visitors ruined their comeback hopes when Eden Avital added the third in the 80th minute before the Cameroonian wrapped up the win a minute later.

Mbeleck featured for 86 minutes and bagged her second brace to take her goal tally to eight in 10 outings for Kiryat Gat.

Article continues below

Nigeria's Sunday played 81 minutes and secured her fifth goal of the season, while Ghana's Sherifatu Sumaila was in action for the final four minutes of the tie.

The victory saw Maccabi Kiryat Gat open an eight-point lead on top of the Israeli Ligat Al table, after garnering 32 points from 12 games.

The Africans will seek to add to their goal tallies when their team slug it out against Maccabi Emek Hefer on April 1.