Sunday Oliseh: Ex-Fortuna Sittard manager’s reported Nigeria return sparks contrasting fan opinion
Coach Sunday Oliseh has been linked with a return to the Nigeria national team six years after leaving the post.
The former midfielder was appointed as a permanent replacement for Stephen Keshi in 2016, but he stepped down having accused the Nigerian Football Federation of a breach of contract.
Oliseh endured a turbulent spell as coach in which his decision to strip Vincent Enyeama of the captaincy prompted the goalkeeper to leave the national team camp that October.
Following the sacking of the Augustine Eguavoen-led technical crew due to their failure to qualify the country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, unconfirmed news has it that the sports ministry wants the ex-Ajax and Juventus star back as head coach.
Regardless, fans across the African continent have taken to social media - with many not backing the claim.
However, fans are against the buzz, judging by how Oliseh's first spell ended.
With Nigeria’s poor performance at Afcon 2021 and failure to qualify for Qatar 2022, will Oliseh inspire Nigeria to win laurels? Let us know in the comments.