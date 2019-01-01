Sule wants to become a leader at new-look Bayern Munich

Following some big-name departures, Niko Kovac is set to hand more responsibility to one of the young stars at the Allianz Arena

Niklas Sule believes he is ready to become a leader in his third season at an increasingly youthful .

champions Bayern have been drained of experience since the end of last term, having lost Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Rafinha and Mats Hummels.

The latter's departure for is set to place even more expectation upon centre-back Sule's shoulders.

Used more often than Hummels and Jerome Boateng last season, the 23-year-old will begin the new campaign as a first-choice in his position and with the responsibility of building a new defence alongside Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

The international views the changes around him as an opportunity, not a burden.

"I want to take more responsibility, play better, and make even fewer mistakes," Sule told Sport Bild.



"I really want to take the next step.

"I'm not a big speaker in terms of my personality. I want to work my way into the role, to lead the younger players, push them and take responsibility.

"I've gained experience over my two years at Bayern and also in the national team. I want to use that more."

Sule moved to the Allianz Arena from as one of the top prospects in German football in 2017 and has won 20 caps for Germany.

With more than 200 club appearances already under his belt and experience in both the and World Cup, Sule is developing into a senior player and seems ready for the added weight of expectation.

Bayern's pre-season schedule concludes with a friendly against Turkish giants in Munich on Tuesday.

They will then rekindle their rivalry with Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup on August 3, before a cup clash with Energie Cottbus and the Bundesliga opener against on August 16.

Despite their Bundesliga title last season, Bayern will be looking for an improvement in Niko Kovac's second season at the club.

Last year saw them having to claw back ground against Dortmund after a dreadful start to the campaign, and they were dispatched fromm the Champions League with some ease by eventual winners .