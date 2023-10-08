'We're here to suffer together' - Diogo Dalot says last-gasp win over Brentford can be turning point for Man Utd

Diogo Dalot praised Manchester United's fighting spirit after their stunning stoppage-time comeback against Brentford.

Dalot praises Man Utd spirit

'We're here to suffer together'

Defender believes dramatic win can turn season around

WHAT HAPPENED? United earned their first Premier League win at Old Trafford in six weeks thanks to Scott McTominay's two goals in stoppage time, which turned a 1-0 defeat and a third consecutive home loss into a 2-1 victory.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it means a little bit more than three points for us after these last couple of weeks. Obviously I didn’t mind to score a few goals earlier than the 90 minutes but I think it shows we are here to fight, we are here to suffer together," Dalot told reporters. "I think the fans were behind us every step of the way and I think this can be a turning point for us and we want to look at this as a turning point and we know it’s going to be difficult. That’s how it’s meant to be to be a Manchester United player and today I think was proof we can fight until the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dalot revealed United had tried to work on team spirit after the demoralising home losses against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray. "We did a lot of things together, everyone getting together. We focused on what we have to do tactically. We always do that but especially coming into the game, feeling like we had to be a proper team," he said. "Obviously we controlled the game, we created chances, we could have scored goals but the most important thing for me was the way we fought until the end, the way the fans showed the support for us and that shows they are with us. They have been with us all the way and we have to give [back] like this."

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils' next Premier League match is away to Sheffield United on October 21.